Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,748 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $51.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

