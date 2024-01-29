Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD stock opened at $216.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $233.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.