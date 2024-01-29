Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,684 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

