Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,007 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.