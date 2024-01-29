Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 9,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $381.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $382.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.