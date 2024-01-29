Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Silver Bull Resources Price Performance
Shares of SVBL opened at $0.12 on Monday. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Silver Bull Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Bull Resources
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.