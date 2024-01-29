Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Shares of SVBL opened at $0.12 on Monday. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

