SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $116.53 on Monday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $493,552. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $14,921,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,795,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

