SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,782. The company has a market capitalization of $406.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

