Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 1,571 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

RRC stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

