Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

