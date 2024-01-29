Smithfield Trust Co Has $48,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $133.45 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $238.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average is $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

