Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,780.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,635.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,567.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.