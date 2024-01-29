Smithfield Trust Co Purchases Shares of 340 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104,059 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,575,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 248,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.