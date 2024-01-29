Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) PT Set at C$9.00 by National Bankshares

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) received a C$9.00 price objective from equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Snowline Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.25. 195,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.93. Snowline Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40. The company has a market cap of C$759.99 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Corporate insiders own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

