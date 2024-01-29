Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.12. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

