SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. UBS Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

