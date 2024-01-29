Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.40. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.25.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sohu.com
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.