Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.40. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

