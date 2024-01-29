Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,665.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.42%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Featured Stories

