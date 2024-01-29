Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SOTK traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.82. 6,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of -0.30. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,151 shares of company stock worth $117,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

