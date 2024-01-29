South Dakota Investment Council Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,246 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.