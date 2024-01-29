South Dakota Investment Council Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.37 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

