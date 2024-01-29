South Dakota Investment Council Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $164.25 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

