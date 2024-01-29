South Dakota Investment Council Sells 15,400 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $69.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

