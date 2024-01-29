South Dakota Investment Council Sells 17,844 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

