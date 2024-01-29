South Dakota Investment Council Sells 22,900 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.12% of WestRock worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.