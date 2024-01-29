South Dakota Investment Council Sells 35,431 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,431 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

