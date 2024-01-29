South Dakota Investment Council Sells 66,443 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,443 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,960,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,690,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,978,000 after buying an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

