South Dakota Investment Council Sells 732 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.25.

NYSE:HUM opened at $362.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.34. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

