South Dakota Investment Council Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.89.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.