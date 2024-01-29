South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 60,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 3,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,146. The firm has a market cap of $469.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at $43,708,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

