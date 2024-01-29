Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

SMBC opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

