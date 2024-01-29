Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

