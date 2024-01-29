SouthState Corp Has $4.78 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 146.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.65. 3,728,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

