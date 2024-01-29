SouthState Corp Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,942 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $745,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,978 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after acquiring an additional 585,293 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,709,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,931,301. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.