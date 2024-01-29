SouthState Corp Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SouthState Corp grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.35. 321,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

