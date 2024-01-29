SouthState Corp Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,898,230. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.