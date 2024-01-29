SouthState Corp Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance
NYSE BDX traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $237.35. The company had a trading volume of 278,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.35.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Becton, Dickinson and Company
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
