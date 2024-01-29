SouthState Corp Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $237.35. The company had a trading volume of 278,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

