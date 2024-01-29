SouthState Corp Sells 1,462 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $187.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

