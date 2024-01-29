SouthState Corp Sells 183 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 46.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 318,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AZN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,263. The company has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

