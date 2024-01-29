SouthState Corp Sells 21,746 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 926,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,209. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

