SouthState Corp Sells 304 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,946. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.