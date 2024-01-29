SouthState Corp Sells 48 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.27. 542,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.87. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

