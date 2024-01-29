SouthState Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 47,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRM traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.68. 2,288,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,484. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $285.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,805 shares of company stock valued at $359,034,895. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.