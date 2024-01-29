Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

SDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SDE stock opened at C$3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.77. The company has a market cap of C$550.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 80.76% and a net margin of 84.25%. The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3897059 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. In other news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

