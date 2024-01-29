SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $187.80. 3,454,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,769. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day moving average of $182.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

