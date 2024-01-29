SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.73. 651,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

