SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $102,900,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $112,104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $34,666,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. 5,652,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,496,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

