SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Increased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

GMF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.27. 523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110. The company has a market cap of $353.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $106.25.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also

