SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 54,931 shares.The stock last traded at $216.73 and had previously closed at $216.67.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

