Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 789,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

SPRO opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

